Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Share Price Rose While Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Position; Dover (DOV) Stock Value Declined While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lifted by $653,170 Its Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 48,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 68,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 117,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 1.44 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 131.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 11,752 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.91. About 894,404 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 41,564 shares to 56,401 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,832 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Mgmt owns 2,503 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate accumulated 61,018 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Stanley invested in 1.35% or 56,156 shares. 4,919 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 1.49% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 23,497 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 167,730 shares. Davenport accumulated 0% or 2,860 shares. 343,944 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 90,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harvey Investment Ltd Co owns 10,198 shares. Natixis reported 153,397 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 9,655 are owned by Art Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 6,063 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.04% or 100,206 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 37,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Indexiq Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 95,163 shares. 9,994 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Appleton Partners Ma reported 14,615 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0.09% or 101,622 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 590 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 28,781 shares in its portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Td Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 37,587 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,171 shares to 260,200 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.36M for 44.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.