Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Share Price Declined While Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Holding; Moon Capital Management Holding in Home Depot (HD) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22 million, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 380,062 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88 million, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $213.7. About 662,288 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ford (F) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CF Industries Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis up 6% on Q2 beat; guidance revised upwards – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $192.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 360,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares to 30,730 shares, valued at $1.99B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).