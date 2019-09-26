Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Market Value Rose While Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut by $8.17 Million Its Position; As Te Connectivity (TEL) Share Price Declined, Boston Family Office Raised Stake by $599,165

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 177,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 2.49 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.50M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 1.31 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 6,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 108,458 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, up from 102,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 1.45 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Bankshares Usa has 0.22% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has 299,300 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi reported 3.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc invested in 6,050 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 5,307 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0% or 13,200 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 3,701 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.06% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 340,297 shares. 49,420 are held by Utah Retirement. 30 are held by Destination Wealth. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 33 shares. Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has 9,319 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 74,604 shares. 15,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,459 shares to 52,331 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL) by 11,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,786 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10,195 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.29% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Daiwa Securities Grp has 8,662 shares. Capital Ww reported 5.81M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jnba Advsrs owns 47,130 shares. Pointstate Capital LP has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture reported 2.7% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 7,590 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.24% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cordasco Fin Net invested in 1,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 567,251 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 136,472 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $95.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.46 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.