Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Market Valuation Rose While Spark Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $5.70 Million; As Zafgen (ZFGN) Valuation Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Increased Stake

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.45M shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.0285 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8315. About 69,000 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN)

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zafgen Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zafgen Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 60,900 shares to 194,700 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 93,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth reported 17,686 shares. Enterprise Serv Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10,219 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs holds 56,619 shares. Moreover, Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management LP De has invested 0.52% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 2,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability Company owns 25,700 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 12,830 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 162,028 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated holds 183,158 shares. State Street owns 11.75 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 2.87M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 1.76 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.