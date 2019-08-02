Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holder Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Polyone (POL) Holder Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 20,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 45,664 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 65,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 63,690 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 671,762 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 99,152 shares. Schroder Management Gru has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 9,459 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 314,116 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc owns 1.03 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 60 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) owns 52,475 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.1% or 8.35 million shares. 621,761 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Quantbot Tech LP owns 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 2,984 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 48,691 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.86% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jnba Financial invested in 0.41% or 46,880 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2019 Net Earnings of $373 Million, EBITDA of $973 Million – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.08% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 196,250 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 7,578 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 234,497 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 176,829 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 32,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 257,151 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 1.04 million shares. Mutual Of America Lc has 0.03% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). State Street has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). 15,807 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 41,679 shares.

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $49.04 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.