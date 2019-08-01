Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holder Eminence Capital LP Raised Its Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Maintains Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22M, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 2.61M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 14,973 shares to 127,138 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 2,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 159,484 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr has 972,898 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 5.63 million shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% or 1.26 million shares. 113,402 were accumulated by Cohen And Steers. Daiwa Grp reported 8,662 shares. Victory Management Inc has 596,694 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Co owns 254 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 51,929 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 45,197 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 200 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp has 0.71% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 117,904 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 8,579 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership reported 2.43% stake.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.