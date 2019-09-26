Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holder Credit Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.33 Million; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Lifted Stake

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 1.18M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 52.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 33,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 96,374 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06 million, up from 63,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 1.78 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20,000 shares to 66,579 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

