Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holder Credit Capital Investments Decreased Stake; Jw Asset Management Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $2.03 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 772,603 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13M, down from 19,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $22.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.2. About 1.46M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23M and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 95.83 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,500 shares to 55,100 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.