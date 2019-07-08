C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 51 1.92 N/A 5.12 9.90 Signature Bank 124 5.30 N/A 8.38 14.10

Demonstrates C&F Financial Corporation and Signature Bank earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Signature Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. C&F Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Signature Bank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of C&F Financial Corporation and Signature Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 1.2% Signature Bank 0.00% 10.9% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that C&F Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Signature Bank’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.36 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered C&F Financial Corporation and Signature Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Signature Bank’s average target price is $137.5, while its potential upside is 10.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36% of C&F Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Signature Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Signature Bank has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 6.07% -4% -0.49% -6.89% -12.45% -4.81% Signature Bank -8.38% -12.2% -12.31% 2.1% -9.76% 14.94%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation has -4.81% weaker performance while Signature Bank has 14.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Signature Bank beats C&F Financial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.