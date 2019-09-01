C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 51 1.65 N/A 5.36 10.14 First Bancorp 37 3.81 N/A 3.09 11.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to C&F Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. C&F Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2% First Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

C&F Financial Corporation has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Bancorp’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.7% of C&F Financial Corporation shares and 67.6% of First Bancorp shares. C&F Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Competitively, 2.3% are First Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation has weaker performance than First Bancorp

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.