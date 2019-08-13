C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Comparing side by side

Both C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 51 1.81 N/A 5.36 10.14 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 21 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

Demonstrates C&F Financial Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than C&F Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. C&F Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows C&F Financial Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

C&F Financial Corporation’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

C&F Financial Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 4.7%. Insiders held 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.