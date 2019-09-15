C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Comparing side by side

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 50 1.76 N/A 5.36 10.14 Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.66 N/A 1.22 13.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of C&F Financial Corporation and Shore Bancshares Inc. Shore Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than C&F Financial Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. C&F Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2% Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial Corporation’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Shore Bancshares Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of C&F Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of Shore Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Shore Bancshares Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Shore Bancshares Inc. beats C&F Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.