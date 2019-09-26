C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Contrasting side by side

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 51 1.82 N/A 5.36 10.14 Select Bancorp Inc. 11 4.18 N/A 0.89 12.72

Table 1 demonstrates C&F Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Select Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to C&F Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. C&F Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

C&F Financial Corporation’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Select Bancorp Inc. has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

C&F Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 48%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Select Bancorp Inc.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.