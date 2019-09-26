C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

C&F Financial Corporation has 35.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand C&F Financial Corporation has 5.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have C&F Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.00% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting C&F Financial Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation N/A 51 10.14 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

C&F Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for C&F Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 17.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of C&F Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.59 shows that C&F Financial Corporation is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, C&F Financial Corporation’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

C&F Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors C&F Financial Corporation.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.