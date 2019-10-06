CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 22.36M 0.03 315.45 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 212,144,212.52% 0.9% 0.8% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.