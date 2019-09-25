CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 76.78% respectively. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.08%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.