CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

We will be comparing the differences between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 6 of the 7 factors.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.