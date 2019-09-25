CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Since CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Global Medical REIT Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Global Medical REIT Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Liquidity

CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Global Medical REIT Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp.