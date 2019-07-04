CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

As Conglomerates companies, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AMCI Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.