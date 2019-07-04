CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

As Conglomerates companies, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1726.67
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|927.27
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AMCI Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.58%
|1.57%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.6%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|2.51%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
