CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

In table 1 we can see CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.