CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparing side by side

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38

Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.