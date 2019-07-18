CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparing side by side

Both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 21.68% respectively. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6% Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.