CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparing side by side

Both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1726.67
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 21.68% respectively. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.08%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.58%
|1.57%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.6%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
