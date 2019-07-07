CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67 REX American Resources Corporation 76 0.96 N/A 4.90 17.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. REX American Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 88.9%. 2.08% are CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6% REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than REX American Resources Corporation

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.