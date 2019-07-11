CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) Contrasting side by side

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. About 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.