CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.90% 0.80% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 315.45 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat CF Finance Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.