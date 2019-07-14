CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation.