CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1726.67
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.58%
|1.57%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.6%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
