CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TPG Pace Holdings Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.