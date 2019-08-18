CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

We will be contrasting the differences between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.