CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Allegro Merger Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.