CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 22.36M 0.03 323.55 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 18.43M 0.14 72.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company. Twelve Seas Investment Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Twelve Seas Investment Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 221,825,396.83% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.