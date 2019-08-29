CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|323.55
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
