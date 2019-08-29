CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.