CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparison side by side

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.52% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.