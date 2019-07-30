CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparison side by side

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1661.65
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.52% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.48%
|0.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.26%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.
Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.