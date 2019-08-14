CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Boxwood Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.