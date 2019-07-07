CEVA Inc. (CEVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Both CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA Inc. 25 7.04 N/A 0.01 2154.55 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 44 3.00 N/A 2.63 19.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEVA Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CEVA Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 18.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.69 beta means CEVA Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEVA Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has 3 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CEVA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CEVA Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

CEVA Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 21.21% upside potential. On the other hand, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -28.74% and its average target price is $45. Based on the data delivered earlier, CEVA Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEVA Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.1% and 93.7%. CEVA Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEVA Inc. -4.47% -16.28% -17.1% -11.2% -25% 7.29% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 1.02% 26.43% 18.43% 39.94% -23.59% 49.23%

For the past year CEVA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SolarEdge Technologies Inc. beats CEVA Inc.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.