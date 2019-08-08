CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Reaches $31.40 52-Week High; Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stake by 56.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,900 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 33,250 shares with $1.83M value, down from 76,150 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd now has $10.83B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 4.17M shares traded or 83.22% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29

The stock of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) hit a new 52-week high and has $32.66 target or 4.00% above today’s $31.40 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $724.53M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $32.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $28.98M more. The stock increased 16.95% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 273,508 shares traded or 168.47% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 04/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S DOWN 0.2 PCT VS IPO PRICING AT 27.50 SFR/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 04/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Scots hairdresser Daryll Rowe pleads guilty to deliberately infecting victims with HI; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNERS INCLUDE BERENBERG, DEUTSCHE BANK, UBS; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AIG, Kraft Heinz, SharpSpring – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avedro, Kraft Heinz, TMX Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 1,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,154 were accumulated by Parametric Ltd. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com holds 15,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 143,673 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Oaktop Capital Mngmt Ii L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 793,836 shares. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 9,293 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 154 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn invested in 583,745 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,384 shares or 0% of the stock. 1492 Management Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,606 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,132 shares. Amer International has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $724.53 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1495.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Northland Capital on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 22.65M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 365 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 6,973 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 734,100 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 40,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.04% or 10,988 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Fred Alger holds 683,752 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 10,926 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 56,663 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd has 0.62% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 11,305 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 55,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, May 10. Deutsche Bank maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 21.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 63,527 shares to 149,344 valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) stake by 35,300 shares and now owns 46,404 shares. Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) was raised too.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.