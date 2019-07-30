CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Synnex (SNX) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 133 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 94 cut down and sold their stock positions in Synnex Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 39.63 million shares, down from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synnex Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 71 Increased: 91 New Position: 42.

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CEVA, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62,613 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 21/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 20; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Ceva; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S – FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 04/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Scots hairdresser Daryll Rowe pleads guilty to deliberately infecting victims with HI; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades CFR of CEVA Group to B1 From Caa2

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.24. About 356,745 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 27,602 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 34,787 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 275,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.6% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,400 shares.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08 million for 8.76 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $617.91 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1339.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CEVA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Northland Capital to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Rice Hall James And Ltd Company reported 1.29M shares stake. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn reported 583,745 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,882 shares. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Blackrock holds 3.31M shares. Northern Tru has 298,347 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,088 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 19,271 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 186,269 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 62,276 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 8,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 121,795 shares.