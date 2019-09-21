CEVA Inc. (CEVA) and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Comparison side by side

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA Inc. 27 8.90 N/A 0.01 2525.45 SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 3 0.36 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEVA Inc. and SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CEVA Inc. and SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0.00% 20.8% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

CEVA Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s 377.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.77 beta.

Liquidity

CEVA Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPI Energy Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. CEVA Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CEVA Inc. and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

CEVA Inc. has a 10.79% upside potential and an average price target of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CEVA Inc. and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0%. 2.8% are CEVA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.95% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEVA Inc. -4.8% 12.7% 11.57% -1.84% -8.01% 25.76% SPI Energy Co. Ltd. -3.61% -6.1% -54.55% -2.44% -48.72% 133.78%

For the past year CEVA Inc. was less bullish than SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CEVA Inc. beats SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company provides long-term operations and maintenance services, including performance monitoring, system reporting, preventative maintenance, and warranty support services over the anticipated life of a solar project for third party developers. Further, it operates solarbao.com, an e-commerce and investment business Website for retail customers and solar project developers to purchase various PV-related products and services; and sells photovoltaic modules, balance-of-system components, solar monitoring systems, and inverters to residential, retail, and corporate customers. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.