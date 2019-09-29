Ceva (CEVA) Valuation Rose While Robertson Opportunity Capital Increased Holding; Park Presidio Capital Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $24.44 Million; Market Value Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 58,501 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Ceva; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S; 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CEVA GROUP PLC’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING (‘CFR; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 02/05/2018 – REUTERS CITES CEVA LOGISTICS BOOKRUNNER ON IPO PRICING, TRADING

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22 million, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MorningCore Technology License CEVA DSP for High Performance Wireless and Automotive Communication Platforms – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) CEO Gideon Wertheizer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com accumulated 11,380 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,487 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 80,535 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 48,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 7,930 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 16,210 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 33,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crow Point Ptnrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 9,293 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 10,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 455,592 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Herald Mgmt Limited invested in 2.16% or 318,382 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 384,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 5.77 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 529,107 shares. 13,825 were reported by Numerixs Techs Inc. Hsbc Public Limited holds 474,672 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 50,105 shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated has 0.32% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amica Mutual has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 461,604 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 10,329 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13,225 are owned by Psagot Invest House Ltd. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guinness Asset Ltd has 1,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why LKQ Stock Just Jumped 10% – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.