Ceva (CEVA) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Unum Group (UNM) Share Price Declined While Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Its Holding

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag analyzed 29,019 shares as the company's stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,775 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 2.85M shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc analyzed 37,800 shares as the company's stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 92,892 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $272.15 million for 6.05 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 172,964 shares to 388,081 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 18,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Unum Group to release second quarter 2019 results and host conference call – Business Wire" on June 28, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.