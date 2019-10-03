Ceva (CEVA) Holding Lifted by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Boosted Position by $4.33 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 13,609 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 07/03/2018 GCT Semiconductor Licenses CEVA Bluetooth Low Energy IP for its LTE IoT SoC; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades CFR of CEVA Group to B1 From Caa2; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CEVA GROUP PLC’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING (‘CFR; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO LIST IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 2.70 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Ranj Pillai: Yukon Has Strong Mining Support and Geologic Potential | INN – Investing News Network” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Ore Processing Commences at Premier’s El Nino Mine – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Com holds 12.08M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,385 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 731,132 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Principal Gp Inc has 1.35M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 158,066 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 73,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 8.03M shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 0.18% or 605,537 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.31% or 481,463 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has 1.69M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 147,160 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 340,385 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 53,598 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Opening Bell, January 14, 2019 – CNBC” on January 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Michael Boukaya Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CEVA, Inc. – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CEVA, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 12,806 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 72,033 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 3,823 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 32,450 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 16,930 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 23,315 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Citadel reported 107,413 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs, Washington-based fund reported 34,510 shares.