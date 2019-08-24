Ceva (CEVA) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Its Position; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Drexel Morgan & Company

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio)

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 113,073 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CEVA Group PLC To ‘BB-‘; Outlook Positive; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA HOLDINGS LLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ CEVA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEVA); 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Gru holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,974 shares. Essex Fin Inc stated it has 1.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Willis Investment Counsel holds 1.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 780,053 shares. Augustine Asset owns 24,315 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Company invested in 9,106 shares. Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3.13M shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp owns 3.55M shares. Field Main Fincl Bank holds 11,255 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 38,983 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 219,558 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,614 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt invested 1.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hemenway Co Limited Liability Company reported 24,437 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.63% or 5.14M shares.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,293 are held by Van Eck Associates Corp. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 19,271 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0% or 124,058 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 52,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 51,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 27,667 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 644 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 20,346 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 7,517 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.