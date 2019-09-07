Ceva (CEVA) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Stake; Saturna Capital Has Decreased Holding in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) as Stock Value Rose

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,831 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 80,234 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 29/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS -TARGETS TO GROW REVENUE ABOVE MARKET, TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGINS FROM 3.3% IN 2017 TO AT LEAST 4.0% IN MEDIUM-TERM; 02/05/2018 – REUTERS CITES CEVA LOGISTICS BOOKRUNNER ON IPO PRICING, TRADING; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CEVA GROUP PLC’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING (‘CFR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 11,969 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 817,991 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 9,821 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 104,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Citigroup invested in 13,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 35,127 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,384 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 14,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 27,240 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 2.36M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 33,692 shares stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 52,453 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 14,572 shares stake.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $664,236 for 260.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings Class A (NYSE:CPA) by 4,000 shares to 38,100 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.55 million are held by Swiss Bancorp. Plancorp Ltd Com invested in 2,019 shares. Pnc Service Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.36 million shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Patten Grp reported 0.18% stake. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 29,463 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 77,449 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,000 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 399,694 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated stated it has 1.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 4.80M shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,660 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp reported 2,466 shares.

