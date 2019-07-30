Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

This is a contrast between Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.64 N/A -1.97 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.54 N/A -5.63 0.00

Demonstrates Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -239.7% -144.9% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -65.75% for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.4% and 90.6%. Insiders held roughly 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.02% are Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -5.27% -9.54% -23.51% -6.77% -75.81% 1.51% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.