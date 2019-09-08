Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -17.72 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 2.89 N/A -1.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Wright Medical Group N.V.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a -71.51% downside potential and an average price target of $1. Competitively Wright Medical Group N.V. has an average price target of $30.67, with potential upside of 50.94%. The data provided earlier shows that Wright Medical Group N.V. appears more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.8% and 0%. About 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cesca Therapeutics Inc. beats Wright Medical Group N.V.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.