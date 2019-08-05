Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.63 N/A -17.72 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.15 N/A 2.01 43.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Integer Holdings Corporation’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Integer Holdings Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Integer Holdings Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is $1, with potential downside of -65.40%. Meanwhile, Integer Holdings Corporation’s average price target is $92, while its potential upside is 12.59%. The data provided earlier shows that Integer Holdings Corporation appears more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.8% and 99.9%. 30.91% are Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.