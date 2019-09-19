Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) Reaches $5.10 After 8.00% Up Move; SILVER BULL RESOURCES (SVBL) Shorts Up By 180.18%

The stock of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 112,382 shares traded. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) has declined 25.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KOOL News: 03/04/2018 – CESCA THERAPEUTICS INC – RELEASE OF X-MINI CELL SELECTION KIT FOR RESEARCH MARKET; 19/03/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Expands CAR-TXpress Intellectual Property Portfolio With Filing of New Patent Covering Cell Activation & Transduction; 22/03/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Transition Period July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, and Provides Corporate Update; 28/03/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation at the International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT) 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation at the International Society for Cellular Ther; 15/03/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics to Announce Financial Results for the Transition Period From July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 on March 22; 14/03/2018 – CESCA THERAPEUTICS INC – UNIT ENTITLED TO PERCENTAGE OF INCOCELL’S GROSS CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Expands CAR-TXpress™ Intellectual Property Portfolio with Filing of New Patent Covering Cell Activation &; 26/03/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Announces Registered Direct Offering; 06/04/2018 – CESCA THERAPEUTICS OFFERING UP TO $25M IN UNITSThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $12.32M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $5.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KOOL worth $985,840 more.

SILVER BULL RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:SVBL) had an increase of 180.18% in short interest. SVBL’s SI was 127,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 180.18% from 45,400 shares previously. With 495,500 avg volume, 0 days are for SILVER BULL RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s short sellers to cover SVBL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.084. About 85,085 shares traded. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and Gabon. The company has market cap of $20.10 million. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, and other metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property that comprises 20 concessions consisting of 4,715 hectares in Coahuila, Mexico.

Another recent and important Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD AND APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL KUNZ AS INAUGURAL MEMBER – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, up 87.50% or $1.05 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Cesca Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.09% EPS growth.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.32 million. The firm develops and makes automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood.