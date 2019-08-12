Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Contrasting side by side

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -17.72 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential downside is -64.29%. Meanwhile, Titan Medical Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 150.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Titan Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.8% and 0% respectively. Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Titan Medical Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.