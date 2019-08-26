Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Contrasting side by side

Both Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.57 N/A -17.72 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.72 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a -67.21% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.8% and 44.05% respectively. About 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.