Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Comparing side by side

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -17.72 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.54 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 highlights Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Electromed Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Electromed Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Electromed Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -71.51% for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Electromed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.8% and 32.4%. Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.91%. Comparatively, Electromed Inc. has 8.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Electromed Inc.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.