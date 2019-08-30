Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -17.72 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 41 7.14 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 highlights Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a -70.15% downside potential and an average price target of $1. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus price target and a -18.29% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.8% and 94.8%. Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.91%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.